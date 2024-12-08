Kaziranga Tiger Reserve joins forces with TSA Foundation for turtle conservation

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 8: In a major development in the field of wildlife conservation, the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and TSA Foundation India have joined hands to preserve freshwater turtles. This partnership comes at a time when the softshell turtle (nilssonia nigricans) is considered to be a critically endangered species (IUCN Red List). TSA Foundation India have joined hands to preserve freshwater turtles.

This partnership comes at a time when the softshell turtle (Nilssoniaa nigricans) is considered to be a critically endangered species (IUCN Red List).A key component of this initiative is the protection and artificial incubation of turtle eggs from the Nagsankar Temple in the Biswanath district. Every year hundreds of eggs, at risk from predators such as mongooses and feral dogs, are collected and incubated under expert care.

After three months of incubation, the hatchlings are given neonatal care, with most released into identified wetlands during the post-monsoon season, and a small part is left for gradual release in the future. The pilot release event saw the participation of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, who emphasised the importance of community involvement and awareness in turtle conservation on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of these efforts, Khagesh Pegu, Divisional Forest Officer, Biswanath Wildlife Division, highlighted the need for turtle conservation and encouraged similar conservation programmes. Sushmita Kar, project coordinator, TSA Foundation India, highlighted the ecological role of the black softshell turtle, referring to them as the 'Vultures of the Water' for their critical scavenging role in maintaining the aquatic ecosystem's health.

The event was attended by the secretary of the Nagsankar Temple Committee, students and teachers from Kusumtola High School, local community representatives, and forest staff, showcasing the broad-based support for this initiative.

Since the project's inception, over 600 black softshell turtles have been released into their natural habitat. Each release site undergoes rigorous habitat suitability assessments to ensure the turtles' survival and integration into the wild.

By-

Correspondent