Kaziranga roars in 2024: 2.2 lakh tourists generate ₹5.7 Cr revenue in 3 months

Kaziranga, Dec. 31: Assam's iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has witnessed a remarkable year, recording a revenue of ₹5.7 crore within three months of its reopening in October 2024. This marks a significant leap from the ₹3 crore earned during the same period in 2023.

The UNESCO World Heritage site also reported a surge in tourist arrivals, with 2.2 lakh visitors flocking to the park, compared to 1.36 lakh in 2023. Of the total, 7,500 were foreign tourists, showcasing a renewed global interest in the park's natural wonders.

"The tourist flow in 2024 has been very encouraging, with a substantial rise in both domestic and foreign visitors," said Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and Deputy Director of the park.









He added that the Kohora range recorded the highest tourist inflow, followed by the Bagori range, while tiger sightings were reported mainly in the Burapahar range.

Conservation Success

The year 2024 was also significant for conservation efforts at Kaziranga. According to DFO Vignesh, forest officials successfully thwarted poaching attempts, with only two one-horned rhinos poached in January 2024. In total, 24 rhino poachers were apprehended during the year.

"Anti-poaching initiatives received a boost in 2024 with the addition of new barracks and increased staffing," said Vignesh.









The park now boasts 125 new staff members, 130 Forest Protection Force constables, and two Police Commando Action Groups to enhance security.

Community engagement & future plans

Kaziranga has also made strides in community welfare, opening an eco-shop that sells products crafted by local communities. Additionally, jeep and elephant safari supervisors underwent skill development training in collaboration with the Textile Ministry and Central Silk Board.

Looking ahead, the park plans to conduct a waterfowl census and an annual camera-trapping exercise for tiger monitoring in 2025. “Kaziranga's achievements in 2024 reflect the combined efforts of conservation teams, local communities, and government initiatives,” said Vignesh.