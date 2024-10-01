Kaziranga reopens to tourists, visitor spots tiger on season’s first jeep safari

Kaziranga, Oct. 1: Kaziranga National Park reopened for tourists on Tuesday after a five-month hiatus, with a lucky visitor from Jorhat experiencing a rare sighting of the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger on the very first day.

Ashwini Borkotoky, the fortunate tourist, spotted the majestic big cat during the season's first jeep safari along the banks of Bhoisamari Beel.

Recalling the moment, Borkotoky said, "We initially thought we had seen a deer, but my fellow tourist quickly realised it was actually a tiger. It was in view for about 15 seconds before disappearing into the forest."

Borkotoky, comparing Kaziranga to other national parks such as Ranthambore and Jim Corbett, highlighted how rare it is to see a tiger in Kaziranga.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have seen a tiger on the first day itself. This sighting is a matter of pride for the park and the entire Northeast. We hope for more tiger sightings in the coming days,” he added.

Tourist-guide Kaku Saikia, who accompanied Borkotoky in the jeep safari, echoed Borkotoky's excitement.

"Kaziranga is home to rhinos, elephants, deer, wild buffalo, and tigers. When we spot a tiger, it makes the trip complete. We're thrilled we got to see one today,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier in the day, the park was officially reopened for tourists for the upcoming winter season. State Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with ministers Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, and Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, attended the reopening ceremony as guests of honour.







AT Photo: Kaziranga National Park opened for tourist season

Ministers and officials also partially inaugurated three forest areas within the park—Bagri, Budhapahar, and Kaziranga—for the Tiger Project.

An Eco Shop was also inaugurated, and two books were released during the ceremony. Additionally, Indian Oil handed over a vehicle to the Kaziranga Forest Department for wildlife rescue efforts.