Kaziranga records 146 bird species in Kati Bihu count, includes rare sightings

Kaziranga, Oct 20: A total of 146 bird species – including two endangered species, Swamp Grass Babbler and Pallas’s Fish Eagle – and 1,919 individual birds were recorded in the ‘Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025’ at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) by the Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN) in collaboration with the national park authorities.

Agoratoli recorded the highest diversity with 89 species, followed by Gamiri and Panbari with 59 species each, Panpur with 55 species, and Laokhowa with 37 species.

Among the recorded species, two were endangered (Swamp Grass Babbler and Pallas’s Fish Eagle), six were vulnerable (River Tern, Greater Spotted Eagle, Slender-billed Babbler, Lesser Adjutant, Great Hornbill, and Swamp Francolin), six were near-threatened (Woolly-necked Stork, Northern Lapwing, Blossom-headed Parakeet, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Spot-billed Pelican, and River Lapwing), while 132 species were of least concern.

The Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025 organized on October 18 aimed to promote bird monitoring, raise conservation awareness, and encourage participation among local communities, with special focus on engaging women forest staff and the younger generation.

A total of 63 participants, including bird enthusiasts, students, researchers, and forest officials, took part in the count.

Bird surveys were conducted across five key locations – Panbari Range, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, Panpur under Biswanath Wildlife Division, Gamiri Range under Biswanath Wildlife Division, and Agoratoli Range.

A notable feature of this year’s event was the participation of female forest staff in Laokhowa and Panbari.

The survey also documented several important resident and migratory birds, including Blue-eared Barbet, Bluethroat, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Grey-headed Lapwing, Grey-headed Woodpecker, Great Hornbill, Greater Racket-tailed Drongo, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Jerdon’s Baza, Lesser Adjutant, Northern Lapwing, Ruby-cheeked Sunbird, Swamp Francolin, Taiga Flycatcher, Swamp Grass Babbler, Chestnut-capped Babbler, Slender-billed Babbler, Pallas’s Fish Eagle, Spot-billed Pelican, Greater Spotted Eagle, Woolly-necked Stork, and Blue-naped Pitta.

The presence of endangered species, along with raptors, highlights Kaziranga’s ecological importance for both resident and migratory species.