Kaziranga records 1.05L waterbirds across 107 species in 7th Waterbird Estimation

Guwahati, Feb 25: A total of 1,05,540 birds belonging to 107 species were recorded during the 7th Kaziranga Waterbird Estimation conducted last winter across Kaziranga-Laokhowa-Burhachapori floodplain complex.

Major species documented include Grazing waterfowl, Dabbling ducks, Diving ducks, Marsh specialists, Waders, Storks, Cormorants and Piscivorous raptors, reflecting the presence of deep perennial beels, shallow mudflats, vegetated marshes and riparian corridors within a connected floodplain matrix.

Migratory geese formed a substantial component of the total abundance, with 19,133 Bar-headed Geese and 6,533 Greylag Geese recorded, together accounting for over 25,000 birds.

High numbers were also recorded for Gadwall (5,283), Green-winged Teal (5,220), Ferruginous Pochard (5,594), Lesser Whistling Duck (6,700) and Grey-headed Swamphen (6,286), he said.

The findings reaffirm the landscape as one of the most significant wintering waterbird assemblages in the Brahmaputra valley and an important node within the Central Asian Flyway, said the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve official.

The official pointed out that the estimation comfortably exceeds the benchmark of 20,000 waterbirds, which is often referenced in Ramsar Criterion 5 for identifying wetlands of international importance.

The survey further documented species of global conservation concern, including endangered species such as Leptoptilos dubius (66) and Haliaeetus leucoryphus (61).

Vulnerable species such as Lesser Adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) (257) and near-threatened species, including Ferruginous Pochard (Aythya nyroca) (5,594) and Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster) (1,102) were also recorded.

Many of these species are also protected under various Schedules of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, reinforcing statutory conservation obligations at the national level.

Major wetlands such as Rowmari Beel and Donduwa Beel functioned as key congregation centres, while wetlands within the Agoratoli and Bagori ranges, including Sohola and associated beels, contributed significantly to both abundance and species diversity, the survey noted.

