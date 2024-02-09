Kaziranga National Park witnesses highest number of tourists this season

Guwahati, Feb 9: Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have witnessed the highest number of tourists this season.

According to reports, around 1.08 lakh tourists, both domestic and foreign, have already visited the park, resulting in an estimated revenue of about Rs 4.58 crore.



It may be mentioned that the park opened on October 15, 2023, for the 2023–2024 tourism season.



During the month of October 2023, 17,662 people visited the park; in the month of November 2023, 40,242 tourists visited the park; in December 2023, 65,000 people visited the park; and in January 2024, 52,000 tourists visited the national park.

