Kaziranga National Park to open for tourists from Feb 4

Guwahati, Jan 28: The Kaziranga National Park is scheduled to open for tourists from February 4, according to a notification issued by the divisional forest officer.

The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division and the Kaziranga National Park will be open for tourists. However in view of management exigencies the jeep safari under Central Range, Kaziranga and Western Range, as well as Bagori safari for tourists will be closed for tourists on February 1.

Notably, the Jeep Safari in Burapahar and Agoratoli Range and the Elephant Safari will remain open for the tourists.