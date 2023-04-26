Kaziranga National Park to be closed for tourists from May

Guwahati, Apr 26: The Kaziranga National Park in Assam, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, will remain closed for tourists from May, officials said on Tuesday.

The park usually remains closed from May to October every year due to monsoon, which causes floods.

The elephant safari will be closed from May 1, while the jeep safari will be closed from May 16, Eastern Assam Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said.

An order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari for visitor in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for tourist season, 2022-23 as detailed below:

1. Elephant Safari will remain closed from 1st May 2023

2. Jeep Safari will remain closed from 16th May, 2023.