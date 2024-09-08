Kaziranga & Manas national parks to reopen for tourists on October 1

Guwahati, Sept 8: Following the devastating floods that wrecked havoc across Assam, the state’s two premier national parks -Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park - are set to reopen to tourists for the 2024-25 season on October 1.

Both parks had been closed due to the monsoon season, with Kaziranga closing in May and Manas in June.

The recent floods had a tragic impact on wildlife, with over 150 animals reported dead in Kaziranga, while the number of fatalities in Manas remains unknown.

With the rainy season subsiding, park authorities are now preparing to welcome visitors back to experience the parks’ rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.

"The aftermath of the floods left the roads inside the park in poor condition. Some areas are still muddy, so we have 20 days to complete the necessary repairs. We aim to finish the work as soon as possible," DFO Arun Vignesh told The Assam Tribune.

In Kaziranga, along with the reopening of Jeep safaris, three forest areas will be partially accessible to tourists from October 1. Visitors will be able to explore the Kohora, Burapahar, and parts of the Bagori forest areas.

Jeep safaris will be available from Mihimukh to Daflang and from Daflang to Bhaichamari in the Kohora forest area.

In the Bagori forest area, safaris will operate from Bimali Tinali to the Donga area. Additionally, tourists will be allowed jeep safaris from the Burhapahar forest range headquarters to Deflu APC.

Meanwhile, the authorities are racing against time to restore full access and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.















