Kaziranga flood situation stable as waters recede; safety measures activated

Guwahati, June 4: With Assam reeling under the first wave of flood this year, officials of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have said that the situation in the UNSECO World Heritage Site remains under control.

“The water levels are receding, and the situation is under control. The animals are safe, so as of now, there is nothing to worry about,” Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), told The Assam Tribune, on Wednesday.

The officials further informed that the forest staff is vigilant and preventive measures are already are in place.

“This is just the first wave. We are preparing for subsequent waves, but the department has already initiated several measures to ensure the safety of the animals. The highlands within the park continue to serve as safe zones,” said Bibit Dihingia, Bagori Range Officer.

The National Park, home to a dense population of wildlife, including the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, endures severe impact of floods every year and in 2024, recorded the death of 174 animals, including 10 one-horned rhinos.

According to the officials, this year, proper arrangements have been made to curb the impact of annual floods on the renowned national park.

Country boats have been stationed across all forest camps within the sanctuary to ensure mobility and quick response during emergencies.

To manage the anticipated challenges, a convoy system will be enforced along National Highway 37, which runs close to vital animal corridors.

This system aims to regulate traffic and ensure the safe movement of wildlife crossing into the Karbi Anglong Hills.

“We will receive assistance from police forces, civil defence personnel, and NGO workers to implement this safely,” said a forest officer.

DFO Arun added that the state government has deployed additional personnel to support ongoing efforts. “We are prepared. The department has been reinforced with extra manpower to ensure we’re ready for any worsening of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Biswanath district, the administration has imposed a speed limit of 40 km/h for vehicles traveling from Biswanath to Monabari along NH-15. This measure is intended to protect animals seeking higher ground and shelter from rising floodwaters.

Forest officials, however, noted that this is only the beginning of the monsoon season, and while the current water levels are relatively low, more flood waves are expected in the coming months, possibly until September.

While Kaziranga remains cautiously optimistic, the situation in Orang National Park is far more dire. Swollen by the Dhanshree and Panch Nadi rivers, nearly 40% of the park is now submerged.

Twelve forest camps have been affected, and several roads have been washed away. With road access cut off, forest staff has switched to boats to continue patrol operations.