Kaziranga elevated corridor foundation stone likely to be laid by year-end: CM

Guwahati, Oct 20: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced that the foundation stone for the much-anticipated elevated corridor in Kaziranga will be laid in the next couple of months.

“After several attempts, the Centre has approved the elevated corridor in Kaziranga. We are hopeful that the foundation stone will be laid by December or January,” the Chief Minister said, during his visit to Kaziranga.

The project aims to ensure safe wildlife movement and faster connectivity, while also boosting eco-tourism and creating employment opportunities in Assam.

The elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion and prevent road accidents that often endanger wild animals crossing National Highway 37, which passes through Kaziranga National Park.

Earlier, on October 2, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had stated that the project would ensure uninterrupted movement of wildlife between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills.

“The monumental 34.45 km elevated corridor will provide a free, safe, and uninterrupted passage for wildlife between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills. It reflects our commitment to protecting natural heritage while building a brighter future for our people,” Sonowal had said.

During a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre also approved the widening and improvement of the existing highway to 4 lanes of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, including wildlife-friendly measures on the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch in Assam.

The project will be implemented in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, covering a total length of 85.675 km at an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore. It includes the construction of a 34.5 km elevated corridor, the upgradation of 30.22 km of existing road, and the development of 21 km of greenfield bypasses.