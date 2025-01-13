Kaziranga eases fishing ban for 2 hrs to 'honour' local tradition ahead of Magh Bihu

Kaziranga, Jan. 13: In a temporary move to address local sentiments, the administration of Kaziranga relaxed its prohibition order against community fishing, allowing residents two hours for fishing on Monday morning.

This decision was made ahead of the Bhogali Bihu festivities, with fishing permitted from 8 am to 10 am.

Locals revealed that, despite no official order being issued, the relaxation of the ban was driven by the people’s demand and sentiment.

"The people from Kaziranga are the ones who come to fish here, especially during Uruka. The closure of the revenue beels has made it hard for us to procure fish," a local told The Assam Tribune.

The relaxation follows growing concerns among local residents over the closure of the revenue beels in Kaziranga, which has made it increasingly difficult for the community to access fresh, local fish.

While many locals expressed relief at the relaxation, others pointed out the long-standing tensions between the community and the administration over fishing restrictions.

“Every year, we face clashes with the authorities due to this prohibition. It causes inconvenience to both locals and the administration. The poor people around here are the ones who rely on fishing, and this tradition has been passed down for years," said a local resident, hailing the administration’s decision to allow fishing.

However, tensions rose on Sunday, as around 150-200 people gathered at the beels for fishing. The crowd was reportedly dispersed by the administration, and some arrests were also made following minor scuffles.

In response to the ongoing fishing activities and the Magh Bihu celebrations, the Bokakhat co-district administration has imposed a strict ban on entry into the protected areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

This prohibition includes any fishing activities within the park's beels, lakes, and other water bodies. The only exemptions to this order are officials, forest guards, and security personnel on duty.

The forest department of Kaziranga expressed concerns over the influx of "business-minded" individuals from nearby districts, who allegedly exploit community fishing for profit by selling fish at higher prices.

"These individuals often carry sophisticated fishing nets and enter the park through local contacts. This practice needs to be stopped to avoid potential misuse of information by anti-social elements and poachers," said a source within the forest department.