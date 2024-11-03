Kaziranga collects Rs 65 L in first month of 2024-25 tourist season

Guwahati, Nov 3: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) has reported a strong start to the 2024-25 tourism season, generating approximately Rs. 65 lakh in revenue from tourists in October.

The park, which reopened to visitors last month, welcomed around 29,000 tourists, according to Field Director Sonali Ghosh.

Of the total 28,980 visitors, 28,401 were domestic tourists, while 579 were from abroad. The revenue collected from these visitors amounted to Rs. 65,37,515, as reported by a national newswire.

Jeep safaris began on October 1 in select ranges of the park, and elephant safaris were officially inaugurated by Assam Minister Atul Bora in the Kohora and Bagori ranges on November 1. These rides, available from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, cater to early wildlife enthusiasts eager to explore the park.

The previous tourism season (2023-24) set a record for Kaziranga, attracting 3,27,493 visitors, including 13,919 foreign nationals, and generating a total revenue of Rs. 8,81,84,161—the highest since the park’s inception.

The park had been closed to tourists since May due to the monsoon season, which brought two devastating waves of floods, resulting in the loss of nearly 200 animals.

With its reopening, Kaziranga National Park is optimistic about a successful tourism season, inviting nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts to experience its rich biodiversity.