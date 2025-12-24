Kaziranga bets on agro-tourism with bullock, horse cart rides

Kaziranga, Dec 24: In a bid to boost agro-tourism and offer visitors a deeper rural experience, bullock cart and horse cart rides were launched for tourists at the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park.

The new initiative was inaugurated by Guwahati High Court advocate and writer Shantanu Barthakur and Guwahati University professor Riki Gogoi, on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to introduce tourists to Assam’s traditional modes of transport while expanding non-wildlife tourism activities in the Kaziranga landscape.

Raijor Dal president and chairman of the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, Akhil Gogoi, said the move was designed to broaden tourism beyond Kaziranga’s well-known wildlife attractions.

“We are launching bullock or cow carts as traditional modes of transport and horse carts as a more contemporary option at the Orchid Park,” Gogoi said, while addressing the inauguration programme.

He described the initiative as the first step towards introducing a wider range of nature- and culture-based tourism activities in the region. “We are trying to open new chapters in Assam tourism. It has begun today,” he said.

Gogoi stressed that Assam’s tourism sector must evolve to benefit the rural economy, noting that wildlife-centric tourism alone could not sustain long-term growth.

“If we cannot add new elements to Assam tourism and ensure it benefits the rural economy, we cannot keep tourism alive only by showcasing the rhinoceros. Our aim is to promote agro-tourism and rural tourism, which will redefine the state’s tourism landscape,” he said.

Authorities at the Kaziranga National Orchid Garden said the initiative is expected to provide visitors with a glimpse of rural Assam while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Barthakur said the Orchid Garden has consistently worked to present Assam’s cultural diversity and rural life to tourists.

“Tourists get a glimpse of Assam the moment they enter the Orchid Garden. The addition of bullock carts and horse carriages is expected to draw more visitors,” he said.

Gogoi also announced plans to introduce more experiential tourism activities in Kaziranga in the coming days. “We are hopeful of opening up opportunities for trekking, cycling and bird watching,” he added.