Kaushik Rai highlights Assam's vision for education and human resource development

Silchar, Dec 14: Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, Barak Valley Development Kaushik Rai on Friday said the State government headed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is keen to develop the human resource in the State into a robust one by laying thrust in major areas including revamping the education sector, adding to the development of sports and culture in the State.

While giving Anundoram Borooah Award, Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award and free cycles to students of class X, Rai said, "The State government has taken up a 12-day special initiative from December 11 to add fillip to the comprehensive development across the State with special thrust in Education, Finance, Industry and Revenue Departments. The Chief Minister wants to see Assam within the top five states in the country and as such the government has initiated various schemes including Khel Maharan, Sanskritik Maharan for the development of sports and culture and encouraging the talents in respective domains. Also, major emphasis is laid to improve the education sector and enthuse the students from KG to PG with beneficial schemes so that they can study in a congenial environment, which will greatly help develop a robust human resource in the State."

Further, Rai said he is happy to join the ceremonial distribution of free cycles among as many as 20,061 students of class X under the special scheme initiated by the Chief Minister, Anundaram Barooah cash awards (AR- BAS,2024) among 1,229 students through direct benefit transfer and scooties under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award among 1,814 students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme. "Our government is keen to improve the condition of the education sector which was in a dismal state in the past. The Chief Minister is laying major emphasis in this regard to ensure that the students get improved conditions to learn at the academic institutions."

Earlier, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav delivered the welcome address and congratulated the recipients of the awards.

MLAs of Silchar, Udhar- bond and Dholai Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome and Nihar Ranjan Das congratulated the students and urged them to focus on their studies and engage in nation-building tasks so that they can become responsible and enlightened citizens of the country.

Principal of Guru Charan College, Dr Bibhash Deb, Principal of Women's College, Silchar Dr Sujit Tewari, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and other distinguished personalities attended the award distribution ceremony.

The minister along with MLAs and dignitaries ceremonially distributed the respective awards among the beneficiaries on the occasion.