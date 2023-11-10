Two take oath as new Addl Judges of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Nov 10: Senior Advocates Kaushik Goswami and N Unni Krishnan Nair took oath as the new Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court on Friday morning.

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the two new judges took place in Court No. 1, New Building, Gauhati High Court in the presence of other judges.

It may be noted that earlier this month, President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed the senior advocates as Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court for a period of two years.

This came after the Supreme Court Collegium, consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna recommended their names as judges of the high court.