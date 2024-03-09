Katlicherra MLA claims Mizo people constructing houses in Hailakandi district   

Hailakandi, Mar 9: The MLA of Katlicherra, Suzam Uddin Laskar, alleged that about twenty houses have been constructed by the Mizoram miscreants in the bordering areas of Assam land, which falls under his constituency.

The MLA said that the people of Mizoram have been constructing houses inside the Assam border since last week. He alleged that the 'inaction' of security forces deployed at the border is encouraging the miscreants to do this on Assam land.



The Assam residents are passing the days with a sense of insecurity. He sought the intervention of both the Chief Minister and Governor to solve this long-pending border crisis.



MLA Laskar had submitted a memorandum to the Assam Governor last year demanding that he take steps to vacate the 10,000 bighas of Assam land illegally encroached on by the Mizos in Hailakandi district's border over the last five years.



It may be mentioned that six Assam police personnel were killed and many injured, including Cachar police, due to the showering of bullets by Mizos in 2021 in Cachar district.



There were also a series of incidents on the Assam-Mizoram borders of both Hailakandi and Cachar districts in South Assam's Barak Valley.

