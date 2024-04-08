Karimganj stunned by necrophilia, man rapes minor girl’s corpse

Karimganj, April 8: A shocking incident of necrophilia (sexual intercourse with a corpse) unfolded in Assam’s Karimganj district after the body of a minor girl was allegedly raped in the post-mortem room of Karimganj Civil Hospital.

As per reports, the deceased minor girl, from Bazaricherra police station in Karimganj, reportedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Friday. Following the girl's suicide, authorities promptly responded, with police and a magistrate arriving at the scene to recover the body. The body was then sent to a civil hospital in Karimganj for a post-mortem.

The tragic turn of events escalated further when it was discovered that the deceased girl was allegedly raped in the post-mortem room of the hospital.

During the subsequent post-mortem examination conducted the next day, doctors uncovered disturbing signs of injury on various parts of the girl's body, starting in intimate areas.

This tragic incident has surpassed all bounds of humanity, sparking widespread shock and condemnation throughout the community.

During the investigation, police arrested one Anju Ravidas, and at the time of interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident.