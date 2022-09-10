Karimganj Police seizes huge quantity of marijuana from Assam-Tripura border

Guwahati, Sep 10: In continuation with war against drugs, the Karimganj Police seized a huge quantity of marijuana during a routine check along the Assam Tripura border.

As per police, a total of 1,108 kgs of marijuana was recovered from a truck last night near the border area.

The seized marijuana was recovered by the staff of Churaibari WP when the drugs laden truck was intercepted at the border.

#AssamAgainstDrugs

During routine checking along the Assam Tripura border by staff of Churaibari WP, a whopping 1,108 kgs of ganja was recovered from a truck last night. The fight against the inter state drug traffickers continues.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/aRd8lFwocs — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) September 10, 2022



