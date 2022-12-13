Karimganj: Police seize Burmese cigarettes, biscuits and other materials

Hailakandi, Dec 13: Assam Police on Sunday seized Burmese cigarettes, biscuits, and other materials from a passenger bus at Bazaricherra area of Barak Valley's Karimganj district during routine check-up.

According to sources, the seized materials were about to be smuggled in Ladrymbai of Meghalaya. Informing this, the officer-in-charge of Bazaricherra police outpost Chiranjit Kumar Bora said that they have found some unclaimed items in the storage area of the bus and on checking, police found the packets containing the items.

Around 240 packets of Burmese cigarettes, 18 packets of Burmese biscuits, 208 packets of Mikko powder, and 120 bottles of soft drink. The market value of the items is estimated to be around rupees two lakh, Bora said.

Further investigation is on and the seized materials have been brought to police station. Police sources said that the packets were loaded by a person in the bus without any receipt and informed the bus crews that these will be unloaded in Ladrymbai.