Karimganj: Police seize 72 kg cannabis worth around Rs 5 lakh, 5 arrested

Hailakandi, Jan 17: In an operation conducted by the Karimganj Police, a total of 72 kgs of cannabis was seized from AT Road area of Badarpur railway town of Karimganj district in Barak Valley on Monday evening.

As per sources, five persons including three women were arrested in this regard.

Police sources revealed that sacks stuffed with cannabis were brought from Tripura. These sacks were about to be send to Guwahati via train, a senior police official said. The market value of the seized cannabis is about Rs 5 lakh, the official added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rakesh Chandra Mala of Dharmanagar, Subhankar Das, Shukla Saha, Tapashya Saha and Maya Saha of Siliguri. Further investigation is on, the official revealed.