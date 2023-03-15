84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Karimganj: Police recovers fake Indian currency notes, one arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Karimganj: Police recovers fake Indian currency notes, one arrested
X

Guwahati, March 15: In a joint operation on Tuesday Patharkandin PS staff along with 21st Assam Rifles, successfully recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes in Karimganj district.

Around Rs. 15,44,000 fake currency has been recovered and one person involving with the matter has been arrested as well.

Further investigation is still underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Karimganj: Police recovers fake Indian currency notes, one arrested

Guwahati, March 15: In a joint operation on Tuesday Patharkandin PS staff along with 21st Assam Rifles, successfully recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes in Karimganj district.

Around Rs. 15,44,000 fake currency has been recovered and one person involving with the matter has been arrested as well.

Further investigation is still underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X