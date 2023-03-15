Karimganj: Police recovers fake Indian currency notes, one arrested

Guwahati, March 15: In a joint operation on Tuesday Patharkandin PS staff along with 21st Assam Rifles, successfully recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes in Karimganj district.

Around Rs. 15,44,000 fake currency has been recovered and one person involving with the matter has been arrested as well.

Further investigation is still underway.





A joint team of Patharkandin PS staff and 21st Assam Rifles, successfully recovered FICN amounting to ₹1544000, one person apprehended.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/HZFWjClVaU — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) March 14, 2023



