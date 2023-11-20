Karimganj: Man accused of burning down 18th-century temple injured in police firing

Hailakandi, Nov 20: Md. Anwar Ali, who was arrested on Saturday in connection with the burning of a temple in Damcherra Tripura Punji area of Karimganj district on November 7, received a bullet injury on Sunday when he tried to flee after snatching an arm from escorting police personnel of Ratabari Police Station.

Ali was later shifted to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment.









The main temple of the tribal inhabitants of the Damcherra area, Shiva Parvati Temple, built in the 18th century, was burned down by miscreants, which created much chagrin among the people of the locality.

It can be mentioned here that Ali, the mastermind of the temple burning case, was hiding after the incident. Police arrested two of Ali's accomplices earlier in this case and they are now in judicial custody, as confirmed by a senior cop.



Ali was arrested on Saturday and he revealed that he has firearms. On the basis of the statement, a police team brought Ali to the Damcherra area to recover the firearm but he fled the place, provoking the police to shoot at his leg.



According to report, Ali forcibly seized a rifle from a police officer and attempted to escape into the nearby jungle.



Earlier, a handmade gun and some bullets were recovered by police from Damcherra as per revelation of Ali. Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das informed that the further investigation is on.

