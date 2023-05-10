Karimganj: Huge amount of Phensedyl syrup recovered, 3 held

Karimganj, May 10: In yet another crackdown, Karimganj police on Wednesday morning recovered a huge amount of Phensedyl syrup near Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.
During the search operation, two co- drivers and a truck driver were arrested. The truck was on its way to Tripura from Uttar Pradesh.
Reportedly, a search operation was conducted in a vehicle where police recovered around 33,000 bottles of Phensedyl and the value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs. 4 lakh.
"We intercepted a truck during a routine check and recovered 330 cartons of Phensedyl cough syrup from it, we apprehended the truck driver and two co- drivers identified as Anach Ali, Md Zilani and Md Abrar of Uttar Pradesh." the In charge, of Churaibari check post added.
Further investigation over the matter is underway.
Karimganj, May 10: In yet another crackdown, Karimganj police on Wednesday morning recovered a huge amount of Phensedyl syrup near Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.
During the search operation, two co- drivers and a truck driver were arrested. The truck was on its way to Tripura from Uttar Pradesh.
Reportedly, a search operation was conducted in a vehicle where police recovered around 33,000 bottles of Phensedyl and the value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs. 4 lakh.
"We intercepted a truck during a routine check and recovered 330 cartons of Phensedyl cough syrup from it, we apprehended the truck driver and two co- drivers identified as Anach Ali, Md Zilani and Md Abrar of Uttar Pradesh." the In charge, of Churaibari check post added.
Further investigation over the matter is underway.