Karimganj: Huge amount of Phensedyl syrup recovered, 3 held

Karimganj, May 10: In yet another crackdown, Karimganj police on Wednesday morning recovered a huge amount of Phensedyl syrup near Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.

During the search operation, two co- drivers and a truck driver were arrested. The truck was on its way to Tripura from Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, a search operation was conducted in a vehicle where police recovered around 33,000 bottles of Phensedyl and the value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs. 4 lakh.

"We intercepted a truck during a routine check and recovered 330 cartons of Phensedyl cough syrup from it, we apprehended the truck driver and two co- drivers identified as Anach Ali, Md Zilani and Md Abrar of Uttar Pradesh." the In charge, of Churaibari check post added.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.