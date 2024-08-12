Karimganj horror: Man kills parents, posts Quran recitation on social media before fleeing

Karimganj, Aug 12: A tense situation prevailed in Karimganj after a man brutally murdered his parents in Brahmansashan village under Nilambazar police station, on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Haleem, reportedly recited verses from the Quran and posted the recitation on social media before fleeing the scene.

Reportedly, Haleem allegedly entered his home and attacked his father, Abdul Salem (75), with a sharp weapon.

When his mother, Badrun Nessa (66), attempted to intervene, she too became a victim of her son’s violent rage.

Haleem attacked her with a sickle, resulting in the immediate deaths of both parents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nilambazar Police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Karimganj Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Local residents stated that Haleem is mentally challenged.

Later, the police arrested the accused in the Ashimganj area and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

In recent years, there has been a disturbing rise in such incidents across the state.

In December 2023, a 64-year-old man was hacked to death by his adopted son, a drug addict, in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

The crime went unnoticed for two days until neighbours made the chilling discovery.

The victim, identified as Ashwini Dutta, had been living alone with his adopted son, Arindam, following his wife’s recent demise.

Suspicion arose when neighbours noticed Dutta's absence for two days, leading to the discovery of the horrific crime.