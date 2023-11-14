Karimganj girl shines at State Level Children’s Science Congress, secures national spot

Hailakandi, Nov 14: Umama Mohsina, an 8th grade student from the Progressive School of Badarpur, recently made waves at the state-level 31st National Children's Science Congress held at Haflong. Her research on the "Impact of Municipal Solid Waste Dump on Groundwater and Environment in Silchar" not only earned her accolades but also secured her a coveted spot in the upcoming national meet in Kanpur from January 27th to 31st, 2024.

Dedicating over three months to her research, Umama exhibited a profound understanding of environmental issues, particularly the repercussions of municipal waste on groundwater and the overall ecosystem in Silchar. Her commitment to this crucial subject matter showcases a commendable passion for science and its practical applications.

Guided by Gaurav Roy, a science teacher of the School, Umama's success is a testament to the mentorship and educational environment provided by the institution. The recognition she has achieved goes beyond individual triumph, it reflects positively on the school's commitment to nurturing scientific curiosity and talent among its students, said Roy.

Umama's selection as the sole child scientist from Karimganj district for the national meet has sparked widespread celebration in her school and in the locality. The entire school, local residents, and her relatives have expressed their joy and extended their heartfelt wishes for her continued success.

Md. Shahjahan, the principal of Progressive School, expressed his elation at Umama's accomplishment and conveyed his best wishes for her future endeavours. He acknowledged her as a role model for the school's students, inspiring them to pursue excellence in the field of science and beyond.