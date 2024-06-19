Karimganj flood scene remains grim, 2 lakh people affected

Karimganj, June 19: The flood situation in Karimganj district remains grim, with the Kushiyara River and its tributaries flowing above the danger mark following incessant rainfall over the last few days. More than two lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far. Floodwater has entered Karimganj town, submerging roads, business establishments, and houses. Meanwhile, low-lying areas in Badarpur town and railway colonies have also been flooded.

Siju Das, DPM of DDMA, Karimganj, said that altogether 225 villages under five circle areas, including Ramkrishnanagar subdivision, have been inundated till Wednesday morning. He stated that the Kusiara, Singla and Langai rivers are still flowing above the danger mark. Additionally, other rivers like Kakra, Kachua and Gumti have also crossed the danger level, resulting in new areas being submerged. The Karimganj district administration has already taken the steps and ensured that residents shift to safer places. A total of 60 relief camps have been setup in different areas, and a total of 1,52,133 people are sheltered.

According to the DDMA report, at least 82 villages under Nilambazar circle, 72 in Ramkrishnanagar, 22 in Badarpur, and 50 villages under Karimganj Sadar circle have been badly affected.

Meanwhile, Brajendra Road, Madan Mohan Road, Banamali Road, Steamer Ghat Road, Lakshmi Charan Road, Lakshmi Bazar Road, and several wards under the Karimganj Municipal Board have been inundated.

A crop area of 3238.8 hectares has also been submerged, and 2,34,535 animals have been affected.

Meanwhile, massive erosion and landslides have been witnessed in different parts of the district. An incident of a landslide killed at least five people, including three minors, in Bendargool village under Badarpur on Tuesday at midnight. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj.