Karimganj: Embankment cracks threaten widespread flooding in district

Karimganj, May 29: The continuous heavy rainfall during the last few days has caused the water levels in the tributaries of the Longai River to rise rapidly. As a result, embankments were breached in several areas by floodwaters in Karimganj district on Tuesday night.

The rising water levels have mainly affected some villages under the two circle offices of Nilambazar and Patherkandi in Karimganj district, thereby forcing the district administration to step up its renovation work, particularly on the embankment of the mighty river.



Affected people have immediately shifted to the relief and rehabilitation camp at Changjurirpar LP School. The landslide has also destroyed not less than ten houses in Abdullapur village, under South Karimganj.



Large sections of the embankment have already submerged, causing concern among residents. The potential consequences are dire, with nearly two hundred villages facing the threat of inundation if the embankment fully gives way. The rising water levels of the Longai River only exacerbate the situation, heightening fears of widespread flooding.



As per reports, the floodwaters of Longai had already breached Isaganj, Cangjurirpar, Digalbak, Bilbari, and Patherkandi, and more than 25 villages were submerged.

The flood control department informed that the three rivers of Karimganj, Kushiyara, Singla and Longai are flowing above the danger level.