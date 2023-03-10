Karimganj: Drugs worth Rs 10 Cr seized, 3 arrested

Hailakandi, March 10: Karimganj police on Friday morning seized 1.27 kg of suspected heroin worth rupees 10 crores. Three persons have also been arrested in this connection.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Das, informed that on the basis of specific information, an anti narcotics operation team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS 10F 5299 at Kontakcherra under Bazaricherra police station of Karimganj district late night on Thursday and recovered 1.27 kg of suspected heroin kept in 100 soap cases from the secret chamber of the vehicle.

The vehicle was enroute from Mizoram.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Kadir of Nilambazar, Kabir Ahmed of Eraligul and Aftab Uddin of Kanaibazar, police said. Further investigation is on, police further said.