Karimganj DC restricts government doctors from private work during duty hours

Karimganj, July 19: The Karimganj district administration has banned government doctors from working privately during their duty hours.

The District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, issued a directive on July 18 as per the decision of the government to prohibit doctors, including medical college faculty, from practicing in private medical facilities during their assigned duty hours.

In a significant move to ensure compliance, the Joint Director of Health Services, Karimganj, has been tasked with conducting periodic inspections of private clinical establishments, pharmacies, and nursing homes. The purpose of these inspections is to verify that government doctors are not practicing at these private facilities during their duty hours.

The official letter highlights the responsibility of private hospitals, nursing homes, and similar establishments in ensuring adherence to these regulations.

"The onus of compliance of the provisions shall lie on the private hospitals, nursing homes etc. Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures which includes cancellation of license," the letter states.