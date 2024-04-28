Karimganj Congress candidate demands repoll in 32 polling stations

Karimganj, Apr 28: Karimganj Congress demanded a repoll in 32 polling stations across the Karimganj Lokshabha constituency, alleging that booths were captured by supporters and leaders of the ruling party during the day of the poll held on April 26, in the second phase of the general election.

Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury alleged large-scale rigging, booth capturing, and intimidation of voters by "goons,” in which local BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul, Bijay Malakar and pro-BJP MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha were involved in the misdeeds.



Fayaz Ahmed Choudhury, the election agent of Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, submitted a petition to the returning officer (Karimganj) Mridul Yadav under sections 58(2)(a) and 58(a) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, for the holding of fresh polls and countermanding of polls in the several polling stations on the grounds given in the petition.

In the letter to the Returning Officer the Congress candidate mentioned, "On 26-04-2024, it was found that there was wide spread rigging and booth capturing in some of the polling stations with defects, damage and tampering that the actual result of the said undernoted poll stations cannot be ascertained. Further in some of the undernoted polling stations, some EVM's developed mechanical failure for which the polls to that particular station could not be held and was countermanded by the polling officer concerned after attempts at having it repaired failed to bring any results."

Choudhury, in his petition, said repolling in at least 32 polling stations is required by the exercise of powers under Sections 58(2)(a) and 58A of the Representation of People Act 1950.



The centres where Congress has demanded re-polling are Nos. 24, 161, 230, 269, 270, 271, 272 and 273 under the North Karimganj assembly constituency.



Polling stations Nos. 99, 255 and 260 under South Karimganj. Polling stations No. 24, 55, 158, 161, 166, 167, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174 under the Patharkandi assembly constituency.



Polling Station Nos. 179, 180, 202, 203, 205, 206, 222, 224 and 232 under the Ramakrishnanagar Assembly Constituency.

