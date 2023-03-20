Karimganj: Accused escapes from court campus

Karimganj, March 19: A 42-year-old man arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant escaped from Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court campus in Karimganj on pretext of visiting the toilet on Sunday.

As per sources, the prisoner, identified as Abdul Basit, was brought to the CJM court on Sunday. He was reportedly accused of his involvement in many crimes including car theft. Abdul reportedly went missing after he went to use the washroom in the court. The accused was arrested by the Patherkandi Police and produced before the court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, post the incident, the police have launched search operations to nab the absconding criminal.

In another instance, a prisoner had earlier escaped from police custody in a similar way in August 2022. According to sources, the accused, identified as Abdul Mujib, was held under the charges of drugs by Karimganj Police.

The prisoner was taken to the district court where the accused asked for permission to go the washroom. When it was getting late and the prisoner did not show up, the police checked the bathroom and he was not where to be found. Later, it was discovered that the suspect took the opportunity and escaped by breaking the ventilator of the washroom.