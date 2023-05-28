Karimganj: Absconding Principal arrested for sexual assault of minor

Karimganj, May 28: The Karimganj police on Saturday arrested Asar Uddin, Principal of Bhanga HS School, who was booked under POCSO Act for trying to molest a minor student.

The accused was on the run since May 18. According to the parents of the minor girl, the principal called her in-between regular classes and assaulted her sexually. He also threatened to fail her in all subjects if she reveals the ordeal to anyone.

According to police sources, the principal was absconding since Friday and a search operation was launched to nab him following which he was arrested on Saturday evening from Nilambazar area.

The accused principal has been suspended by the Director of Higher Education, Assam recently. Ordering the suspension of the principal, the director of secondary education, Assam, Mamata Hojai, stated that the inspector of schools, Karimganj, submitted a report regarding the alleged sexual harassment following which the department has suspended the accused principal.

"Report regarding involvement in sexual exploitation of a minor girl has been published in the media which has maligned the image of our department. There is a demand from the public and the guardians of students for immediate departmental action against him,” Hojai wrote.

“Considering this, the departmental proceeding was called for (against the accused principal). He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” the letter further read.

The director added, “During the suspension period, he will receive subsistence allowances as per the rule as admissible. He is suggested not to leave the district without prior permission of the competent authority.”