Karimganj: 8 cops grievously injured in road mishap

Silchar, May 17: In a tragic incident, at least eight policemen were grievously injured in a road mishap at Ramnagar area in outskirts of Silchar in Assam.

The incident occurred while the eight cops of Karimganj police were travelling in a sumo vehicle along with two under trial prisoners.

The police vehicle was on their way from Silchar Medical College and Hospital when the driver hit a parked truck from the rear side at Ramnagar area, Karimganj SP PP Das said.

Das revealed that two policemen who sustained critical injuries were undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital and were admitted in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the under trail prisoners have been recovered while the driver of the vehicle had fled from the spot, the SP further said.