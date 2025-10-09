Karbi man killed in Assam-Meghalaya border clash as paddy dispute sparks tension

Guwahati, Oct 9: A Karbi man was killed on Thursday in a clash between villagers along the Assam-Meghalaya border, three days after the Inter-State Border Peace Committee had resolved to suspend all agricultural activities in the disputed area.

The deceased has been identified as Orivel Tinumg, 45, a resident of Tapat village under Donka sub-division of West Karbi Anglong.

The clash reportedly erupted when a group from Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills’ Lapangap allegedly began harvesting paddy, prompting opposition from Tapat villagers.

Several others sustained injuries as police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd and restore order, a police officer told the press.

The disputed border region has witnessed simmering tensions over paddy harvesting for months, with recurring reports of skirmishes and arson.

On October 6, the inter-state peace committee had formally resolved to halt agricultural activities until a lasting settlement was reached.

Earlier, in July, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, during a visit following incidents of arson in the area, had assured that the state would raise the matter with Assam authorities.

Meanwhile, hours after Thursday’s incident, Assam’s Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora convened a departmental review meeting on the implementation of the Annual Action Plan for FY 2025–26.

Attended by senior officials, including Joint Secretary Madhumita Nath and Director Subhalaxmi Deka, the meeting focused on efforts to restore peace along the border.

Bora later posted on social media, “Lasting peace and stability along inter-state border areas will greatly benefit people on both sides and pave the way for accelerated development.”

Both states claim ownership of the area. Meghalaya refers to it as Block I and asserts historical claims over the land, while it is administered by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam.

The block, along with five others disputed areas, are slated to be taken up in the second phase of border talks between the two states.

With inputs from PTI