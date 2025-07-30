Karbi groups slam govt over ‘selective’ evictions, seek action in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, July 30: Two Karbi Anglong-based organisations — the Karbi Anglong Territorial Social Security Association (KATSSA) and the Karbi Student and Youth Council (KSYC) — have accused the Assam government of adopting a “selective and politically motivated” approach to eviction drives.

At a joint press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club on Wednesday, the two groups welcomed the ongoing state-wide evictions but questioned the government's inaction in Karbi Anglong, particularly in clearing illegal encroachments from PGR (Permanent Grazing Reserve) and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) lands.

“While we support the government’s current eviction efforts, we are forced to ask — when will eviction begin in Karbi Anglong? PGR and VGR lands in our district remain occupied by outsiders, including non-indigenous communities. If these drives are truly about protecting indigenous rights, why is Karbi Anglong being ignored?” said activist Litsong Ronphar.

He accused the government of exploiting eviction politics for electoral gains. “When elections are near, the government makes lofty promises to protect tribal land. But once votes are cast, those promises disappear.”

Ronphar further claimed that the current eviction strategy was aimed at consolidating support ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“If the Chief Minister is sincere, let him prove it by initiating evictions in Karbi Anglong immediately. Otherwise, it only confirms that the government is prioritising corporate and business interests over the rights of indigenous communities,” he said.

The groups also alleged that the eviction narrative was being used to selectively target minority communities, while turning a blind eye to encroachments by non-Assamese-speaking outsiders in tribal areas.

“If the goal is to reclaim tribal land, why not begin with the vast stretches of PGR and VGR in Karbi Anglong? Or is the CM afraid of losing political ground here?” asked a KATSSA representative.

Both KATSSA and KSYC issued a unified demand for immediate eviction drives in Karbi Anglong, warning that continued neglect would alienate tribal voices from the political mainstream.

“Our demand is simple. Free Karbi Anglong’s PGR and VGR lands from illegal occupation. This land belongs to the indigenous people,” Ronphar concluded.