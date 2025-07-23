Karbi groups protest teen's mysterious death in Nagaon, demand thorough probe

Raha, July 23: Following the death of 17-year-old girl, in Nagaon’s Difolu area, activists and members of various Karbi organisations—led by the All Karbi Students’ Union—staged a protest rally on Wednesday demanding justice for the victim.

The demonstrators, holding placards and raising slogans, marched from the Nagaon Karbi Hostel to the Nagaon Clock Tower.

They strongly condemned the alleged murder of the teenager and demanded strict action against all those involved.

“We have come out today seeking justice for the victim. How did her body end up here when she was supposed to be travelling to Difolu? We demand the harshest punishment for those responsible,” said a student leader of the union.

The protesters urged the police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and to identify any additional individuals involved in the crime.

Expressing deep suspicion over the circumstances of victim’s death, they alleged that more than one person may have been involved.

“The victim’s body was found far from her belongings. This raises serious questions. There is a possibility she was gang-raped. We do not believe that only one person—Saddam Hussain—is responsible. Others must be brought to justice as well,” the leader added.

The 17-year-old, a resident of Dhenaghat in Karbi Anglong, had been missing since June 21. Her body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in Difolu on July 17, sparking widespread grief and anger across the Karbi community and beyond.

On Saturday, Nagaon police arrested Saddam Hussain, a resident of Nagaon, as a suspect in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.