Karbi body in plains reconsiders poll boycott after CM’s Diphu visit

Jorabat, April 21: In a significant turn of events, the Scheduling Demand Co-ordination Committee of Karbis (Mikirs) has decided to temporarily put on hold its earlier decision to boycott all upcoming elections, including the panchayat polls. The decision comes in the wake of renewed assurances from State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who during a recent visit to Diphu, pledged to address the long-standing concerns of the Karbi community residing outside the hill districts.

The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Diphu, the headquarters of Karbi Anglong district, from April 17. During the visit, he also met former members of six disbanded armed groups that had entered into a tripartite peace agreement with the State and Central governments in 2021. Against this backdrop, a crucial meeting was held with representatives of the Scheduling Demand Co-ordination Committee, which has been at the forefront of the movement seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Karbis living in the plains districts of Assam.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma gave a categorical assurance that the core demands raised by the Committee – particularly the extension of ST status to Karbis in the plains and the formation of the Karbi Welfare Council as stipulated in Clause 3.6 of the 2021 Karbi Peace Accord – would be resolved within the next three to four months. He also indicated the possibility of necessary legislative amendments to fulfil these demands, informed Gunaram Teron, chief convenor of the committee.

The meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Dr Tuliram Ronghang, Diphu MP Amarsing Tisso, former MP Dr Jayanta Rongpi, and KAAC chief adviser Elwin Teron and ex-MLA Dr Dharamsing Teron, among others. The discussions were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, with both sides expressing hope for a collaborative resolution.

Following this engagement, the Co-ordination Committee held its executive meeting the next day, on April 18, at Chamata Phong-Ari in Sonapur. In light of the Chief Minister’s assurances and the positive spirit of the talks, the Committee resolved to express its gratitude to Sarma and the KAAC leadership for taking the initiative to reopen dialogue on the community’s long-standing concerns. The Committee also agreed to temporarily suspend its earlier call to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections and other electoral processes.

For several years, Karbis living in Assam’s plain districts have voiced their grievances over being excluded from the ST benefits that their counterparts in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao enjoy. The delay in implementing key components of the peace accord, particularly the formation of the Karbi Welfare Council, had deepened their discontent, leading to a state-wide call for poll boycott across 11 districts, affecting an estimated four lakh voters.

However, with the fresh assurances from the Chief Minister, there is now a renewed sense of optimism within the community. “We are cautiously hopeful that the promises made will be fulfilled in the coming months” said Gunaram Teron, Chief Convener of the Scheduling Demand Co-ordination Committee, in a statement released to the press.

