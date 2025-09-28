Karbi Anglong's Hamren gets 100-bed hospital; CM announces nursing school plans

Karbi-Anglong, Sept 28: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shashti, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a 100-bed district hospital at Hamren in West Karbi Anglong, on Sunday.

The hospital, constructed under the National Health Mission (NHM) at a cost of Rs 30 crore stands on 62 bighas of land.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister recalled how the decision to establish the facility was taken during his tenure as the state’s Health Minister. “Today, as Chief Minister, I feel proud to dedicate this hospital to the people of Hamren.” he said.

Sarma announced that the hospital would soon be augmented with additional services, including a CT scanner by December, a dialysis unit if patients demand, a blood bank and facilities for caesarean deliveries.

“We have already recruited anesthetists under NHM and will soon enable surgical operations here,” he added.

The Chief Minister also unveiled plans to develop a GNM nursing school alongside the hospital.

“Women in Hamren will soon have the opportunity to study nursing without leaving their hometown. The hospital already has classrooms and once hostels are constructed, the dream of a nursing school will become a reality,” he said.

Congratulating doctors, nurses, technicians, and health workers for their commitment, Sarma urged them to serve the poor and rural population with dedication.

Highlighting the region’s growing health infrastructure, Sarma said Diphu already has a medical college, Hamren now has a district hospital and construction of a cancer hospital in Diphu will begin shortly.

He also noted that better road networks are being built in Hamren, which will encourage specialist doctors to serve the district.