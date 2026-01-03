Karbi Anglong witch-hunting case: 18, including 4 women, arrested

Guwahati, Jan 3: Police have arrested 18 people, including four women, in connection with the killing of a couple allegedly burnt alive on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, on Saturday, said a scientific investigation would be carried out at the crime scene, stressing that such acts of violence would not be tolerated.

“I inspected the site where the incident took place. We have arrested 18 people so far after collecting evidence. A scientific investigation will also be conducted,” Singh told the press.

Referring to a recent judgment, he added that a court had sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment in a witch-hunting case in Sivasagar a few months ago, underscoring that justice would be delivered in the Karbi Anglong case as well.

The incident in Karbi Anglong occurred on December 30 at 1 No. Beloguri Munda Gaon under Hawraghat police station limits.

The couple, identified as Gardi Birowa and Mira Birowa, were allegedly attacked by a group of villagers over suspicions of witchcraft.

Police said that upon receiving information, a team rushed to the spot and found the couple’s house vandalised, with a fire still burning in the front yard.

Following the incident, police registered a suo motu case under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act and also invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Condemning the crime, Singh urged people to refrain from superstition-driven violence, saying such acts have no place in a modern society.

“These cases are baseless in this era. We appeal to people to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that a lack of awareness continues to fuel witch-hunting incidents in parts of the region.

Calling for stronger preventive measures, they urged the state government to launch sustained awareness campaigns in remote villages to curb superstition-led violence.