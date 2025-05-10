Karbi Anglong rolls out new trading licence system, suspends BRCs

Diphu, May 10: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has officially suspended the issuance of Business Registration Certificates (BRCs) previously granted by the town committees and municipal boards in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Although the executive committee of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council took this decision on March 17 last, its implementation was delayed till now. The competent authority has mandated that the trading licence issued by the taxation department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will be the requisite certificate for conducting businesses within the official jurisdiction of the KAAC.

The official order specifies that the municipal boards and town committees are authorised to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) as supporting documents for the attainment of a trading licence. The NOC requirement applies equally to both tribal and non-tribal applicants. All existing BRCs for the fiscal year 2025-26 are required to be converted to NOCs by submitting applications in the official format.

Business owners have been asked to promptly submit the revised NOCs to the superintendent of taxes within the taxation department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Joining programme: Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar, member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) representing the Kapili constituency of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, conducted a review of preparations for the forthcoming ‘BJP Mass Joining Programme’ in Phelangpi within West Karbi Anglong district.

This event aims to reinforce the grassroots presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in anticipation of the next Assembly elections.

The programme will feature Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, as the chief guest, in the company of Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly Constituency representatives, executive members (EMs), MACs, and other prominent party leaders.

During the review, Pawan Kumar was joined by several senior BJP officials, including Baburam Rongphar, chairman of the Kapili Village Development Committee; Dhonsing Dera, vice president of BJP’s West Karbi Anglong District Committee; Bidya Sing Tisso; Dhrupdev Chauhan, president of the Kapili Mandal Committee; Ramesh Chauhan, secretary of the Kapili Mandal Committee; as well as senior members of the BJP’s Kapili Mandal Committee.

The objective of the mass joining programme is to enhance the morale of grassroots workers and establish a favourable environment for the BJP. According to credible sources, some individuals affiliated to the All Party Hills Leaders’ Conference and the Congress are expected to join the BJP during this event, indicating a notable shift in political allegiance within the region.

- By Correspondent