Karbi Anglong: Police seize drugs worth Rs.15 crore in Bokajan

Guwahati, Feb 28: In yet another crackdown, Karbi Anglong police once again successfully arrested one drug peddler in Bokajan.

Police arrested the accused when he was getting off a bus and seized around 5 kg brown sugar.

The drugs which were worth around Rs 15 crore was found inside the bag of the person.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter appreciated the efforts of Assam police for their great vigilance and diligence.





