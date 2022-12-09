Karbi Anglong police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore, 3 held

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Karbi Anglong Police on Thursday night seized 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores from the district on Thursday night.
While speaking to media John Das, SDPO, Bokajan informed that three drug peddlers have been arrested in this regard.
Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted two trucks with Manipur number plate, which were coming from neighbouring states in the Khatkhati area near the Assam-Nagaland border, said reports.
