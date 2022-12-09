84 years of service to the nation
Karbi Anglong police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore, 3 held

By The Assam Tribune
Karbi Anglong police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore, 3 held
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Karbi Anglong Police on Thursday night seized 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores from the district on Thursday night.

While speaking to media John Das, SDPO, Bokajan informed that three drug peddlers have been arrested in this regard.

Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted two trucks with Manipur number plate, which were coming from neighbouring states in the Khatkhati area near the Assam-Nagaland border, said reports.


The Assam Tribune


