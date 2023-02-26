Karbi Anglong: Police seize drugs near Dilai Gate, two arrested

Guwahati, Feb 25: In a massive crackdown against drugs in Assam, the Karbi Anglong police along with 20 Battalion CRPF personnel intercepted a vehicle with Morphine.

The incident took place near Dilai Gate on NH-36 where they seized 4 packets of Morphine weighing around 2.013 kg which were concealed inside the driver side door panel of the car.

Furthermore, two accused who were involved arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via twitter shared the news and lauded the Assam Police.





#AssamAgainstDrugs@karbianglongpol along with 20 Bn CRPF personnel intercepted a vehicle near Dilai Gate on NH-36 and seized 4 packets of Morphine weighing 2.013 kg, concealed inside driver side door. Two accused have been apprehended



Excellent work @assampolice pic.twitter.com/I26WXTmv8A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 25, 2023



