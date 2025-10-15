Karbi Anglong Council seeks GI Tag for traditional textiles to safeguard heritage

Diphu, Oct 15: A substantial dialogue was conducted at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Secretariat in Diphu on Tuesday, centred on the pursuit of Geographical Indication (GI) registration for Karbi traditional textiles.

This initiative seeks to preserve and promote the distinctive weaving heritage of the Karbi community, thereby ensuring legal acknowledgement and protection of their cultural and artistic legacy.

The discussion, spearheaded by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), involved various Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Councils (MACs), advisors to the Chief Executive Member, and relevant departmental officials.

The assembly underscored the importance of safeguarding iconic Karbi textiles, including the Pini (a women’s garment worn below the waist), Pekok (utilized to tie or fasten), Vamkok (a girdle worn by Karbi women), Seleng (a white cloth with fine motifs worn by Karbi men, typically tucked between the thighs), Jiso Khonjari and Jirik (Piba), all of which are integral to traditional Karbi attire.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Assam’s existing GI-tagged products, such as Muga silk, Assamese Gamosa, Mekhela Chador, and Bodo Eri, thereby further enhancing the State’s rich textile heritage.

Correspondent