Karbi Anglong Council introduces DGPS and scanning technology to revolutionise land management

Diphu, Jan 18: In a bid to give a fresh impetus to the land management system, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has introduced a state-of-the-art Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and a scanning machine imported from Germany.

The newly installed DGPS is designed to enhance the accuracy of positional data obtained from global navigation satellites. This technology can improve positional accuracy by approximately one thousand times, reducing error from an estimated 15 meters to an impressive range of 1 to 3 centimeters (1/2 to 1 1/4 inches).

The new system operates through a network of fixed-position, ground-based reference stations. Each reference station measures the discrepancy between its known accurate location and the less precise satellite-derived position, subsequently broadcasting this correction data locally through ground-based transmitters with a limited range.

Additionally, the newly introduced Image Access Wide TEK 36F can scan documents up to 36 inches wide, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in the management and accessibility of land documentation. This advanced machine, which is connected via the internet and satellite, facilitates seamless access to land records from any location. It significantly simplifies process such as printing trace maps, 'chitas', and digital land 'pattas', thereby enhancing administrative transparency.

This installation marks the inaugural use of such technology in India, reflecting KAAC's dedication to leveraging innovation for administrative excellence. The machine was officially inaugurated at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Secretariat Building during a ceremony attended by Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, who played a pivotal role in introducing this technology to the region. Dorsing Ronghang, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hawaraghat, along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.

In his address, MP Amarsing Tisso emphasised the trans- formative potential of this initiative, stating, "digitizing land records will ensure transparency, precision, and ease of access, benefiting the residents of Karbi Anglong and facilitating efficient governance."

This endeavour is poised to revolutionise land record management in the region, ensuring secure storage, ease of access, and long-term preservation of essential documents, which will lead to improved online access to land pattas.