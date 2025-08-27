Karbi Anglong Congress alleges 1.53 lakh bighas of tribal land handed to corporates

Guwahati, Aug 27: Karbi Anglong District Congress president Ratan Engti today alleged that the Assam Government handed over a total 1,53,250 bighas of land in Karbi Anglong district to outside industrialists.

Citing an RTI information during a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan today, Ratan Engti said that as an autonomous hill district, Karbi Anglong's land cannot be transferred to non-tribals but the government has arranged to give 18,000 bighas of land to the Adani Group for solar power projects, 13,000 bighas to Ambani Group for the Na-pier grass project, 6,000 bighas for other solar projects, 1,395 bighas to APDCL for pump storage, and 1 16 250 bighas for palm oil cultivation to Ramdev and Godrej.

"The condition of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has worsened.... The Council is burdened with debts exceeding Rs 200 crore. While small contractors, businessmen and council employees have been denied their dues for long, hundreds of crores of government funds have been looted in Karbi Anglong "he alleged