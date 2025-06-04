Karbi Anglong bans access to waterfalls, picnic spots amid rain, flood risk

Diphu, June 4: The district administration of Karbi Anglong has issued a public advisory urging upon all residents and visitors to refrain from accessing picnic areas, waterfalls, and other tourist destinations throughout the district with immediate effect until further notice. This precautionary measure has been implemented due to the sustained rainfall experienced over the past several days, which has resulted in a notable increase in the water levels of rivers and natural waterfalls.

The existing conditions have created a substantial risk of flash floods, landslides, and associated accidents, particularly in elevated and forested regions where the terrain has become exceedingly hazardous.

In the interest of public safety, the administration is diligently monitoring the situation in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and other relevant departments. Updates will be disseminated as necessary, contingent upon prevailing weather conditions and on-site assessments.

The district administration has earnestly requested the public’s cooperation in mitigating potential incidents and ensuring collective safety during this heightened risk period. All individuals have been advised to remain vigilant, adhere to official advisories, and report any emergencies to the nearest administrative office or law enforcement agency.

This advisory has been issued by the district administration of Karbi Anglong with the overarching aim of safeguarding public welfare, stated an official press release.

Rice distribution: Meanwhile, the food, public distribution and consumer affairs department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Diphu has formally notified all beneficiaries residing in the West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong districts regarding the upcoming distribution of rice.

As per directives from the Central and State governments under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the rice allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for June, July, and August will be distributed in a single phase throughout June.

The card-holder families have been advised to collect their allocations for all three months during the ‘Anna Sewa Din’ scheduled for this month. Beneficiaries will be required to provide their thumbprint on the e-POS machine three times – once for each month – and they must collect separate receipts for June, July, and August as proof of their collection. Furthermore, the department has indicated that the subsequent distribution phase, slated for September, will proceed according to the established schedule.

Fair price shop owners have been instructed to initiate the distribution process only after confirming three successful thumbprint scans corresponding to the three months. They have also been tasked with ensuring awareness regarding the distribution schedule among the beneficiaries within their respective areas and prominently displaying notices regarding the distribution in front of their shops.

The department has sought the cooperation of all stakeholders to guarantee a smooth and transparent distribution process, stated an official press release.