Karbi Anglong administration orders deportation of four declared foreigners

Diphu, Dec 18: The district administration of Karbi Anglong has issued deportation orders against four individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), Karbi Anglong, in separate cases spanning from 2015 to 2023.

The individuals are identified as Md Abas Khan, declared a foreigner on October 16, 2017, in FT Case No. 156/2010; Md Amir Uddin, declared a foreigner on February 7, 2016, in FT Case No. 12/2010, both of whom are from Dudu Colony under Khatkhati Police Station; Md Mainul Hoque, resident of Rang Nagar under Howraghat Police Station, declared a foreigner on November 8, 2023, in FT Case No. 123/2007 and Md Anuwar Ali, resident of Purana Lahorijan under Khatkhati Police Station, declared a foreigner on January 3, 2015, in FT Case No. 108/2009.

Invoking powers under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, Nirola Phangchopi, District Magistrate, directed the individuals concerned to leave Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the orders. They have been instructed to exit via the Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara-Mankachar routes of Assam.

The orders stated that any failure to comply will result in compulsory removal by the government, as their continued presence is considered detrimental to public interest and internal security.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, has been directed to enforce the orders and submit a compliance report.

Additionally, relevant departments have been instructed to remove the individuals' names from electoral rolls, cancel their ration and Aadhaar cards, and exclude them from all government social security schemes and benefits.