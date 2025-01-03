Karanga: Assam’s historic village keeping ancient iron craft alive

Jorhat, Jan 3: Karanga, a sober village in Assam, has carved its place in history as a hub of traditional iron craftsmanship, tracing its roots to the Ahom era. Known across India and even in faraway Africa, Karanga is home to artisans who preserve the age-old craft of "kamar shilpa" amidst evolving times and challenges.

During the Ahom reign, the artisans of Karanga were known for producing essential items like swords and drums. The craft further gained prominence under the patronage of Maniram Dewan during the British colonial period, contributing tools for Assam’s burgeoning tea gardens. In 1952, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bishnu Ram Medhi, a cooperative named "Karanga Kamar Shilpa" was established.

Today, over fifty workshops and 300-400 families in Karanga remain dedicated to the art. Using raw materials such as cotton scraps and coal sourced from Lido, the artisans produce high-quality iron goods, including “da,” “katari,” and other tools, which are supplied across states like Kerala, Gujarat, and Delhi, as well as internationally to Qatar and Africa.

Mintu Datta, a young craftsman, highlighted that scientists often visit Karanga to study their techniques, showcasing the uniqueness of this ancient art. Despite their dedication, the industry faces challenges, including imitation products marketed under the Karanga name.